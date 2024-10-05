Suspect arrested after crashing into North Texas home days after ramming police vehicle

NORTH TEXAS – A suspect accused of ramming a stolen SUV into a White Settlement police officer's vehicle in September is now in custody.

Adam John Goras III

Adam John Goras III, 33, was arrested after a chase involving Fort Worth police ended with him crashing into a residence in Benbrook, according to White Settlement police.

Goras faces a number of charges in White Settlement and Fort Worth, including evading arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use and possession of identifying information, and theft of property $2,500-$30,000.

He remains jailed in Fort Worth.

"Outstanding teamwork and collaboration between Fort Worth, Benbrook and our agency on getting this dangerous fugitive on the run into custody," White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook said.

Cook thanked the community for providing tips that helped identify Goras "within hours of posting a photo from surveillance footage."

"Our detectives obtained felony arrest warrants for the suspect to hold this offender accountable," Cook said. "I am grateful no one was seriously injured during this dangerous crime spree."

The September chase was captured on video and released by White Settlement police. That pursuit was terminated for safety reasons.

Fort Worth police said Goras ran away on foot after the Benbrook home crash but was captured a short time later.