Suspect at large after ramming stolen SUV into police car in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – A suspect remains at large after ramming a stolen SUV into a White Settlement police officer's vehicle. Police Chief Christopher Cook is asking for assistance in locating the man, describing the suspect's actions as showing a "reckless disregard for the rule of law."

"We are optimistic that someone will help our team identify him so he can be held accountable on multiple felony charges," Cook said in a news release.

The chase was captured on video released Monday by White Settlement police.

White Settlement officers learned of the stolen SUV just before 2 p.m. Sunday and that it was heading north on S. Las Vegas Trail from Calmont Avenue. The stolen car was later found unoccupied at a restaurant's parking lot in the 8500 block of West Freeway.

Two White Settlement officers pursued the driver who was fleeing on foot towards Western Hills Boulevard after being notified by Fort Worth police. At the same time, a female passenger fled towards a motel along the I-30 service road.

The male suspect then headed back to the stolen car, jumped inside, and placed the stolen black Jeep Liberty in reverse, slamming into a White Settlement police Tahoe that had been positioned behind, according to police.

A vehicle chase ensued as the suspect fled west on I-30 and "began driving recklessly, passing vehicles on the shoulder, and putting other motorists at risk due to excessive speeds," Cook said.

"The WSPD supervisor terminated the chase due to the reckless driving behaviors," the police chief said. "Unfortunately, the department's StarChase system was inoperable after the suspect rammed the front of the officer's Tahoe. The StarChase system is mounted on the grill of the front of the police vehicle and was damaged during the collision."

Kayla Martinez, 33, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1/1-B 4-200 grams (methamphetamine), police said.

The stolen SUV was found abandoned in the 1700 block of Shade Tree Lane. The suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with information should contact White Settlement police at (817) 246-4973 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at (817) 469-TIPS.