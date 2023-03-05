Sunshine and spring temps across North Texas today, but rain returns this week

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Happy Sunday! I hope everyone's weekend is off to a great start!

Good News! We have a repeat of Saturday! That means more sunshine and highs in the upper 70s again today. The pups will be wanting to soak up the sun, like Benji here! Thanks, Stewart!

Winds will be gustier this afternoon, up to 30 mph and as humidity levels drop to around 25% out west there is an elevated fire danger this afternoon.

A few more clouds join us on Monday, but it will still be gorgeous with highs in the lower 80s and dry conditions.

The middle of the week gets a bit tricky with the potential for localized flooding, small hail, and gusty winds. Our rainfall totals, storm strength, and temperatures are all on dependent on a frontal boundary that becomes stalled out in the area.

If the front is further south as the NAM suggests, making it to near I-20, it will be cooler and likely wetter in North Texas. The GFS keeps the front further north, closer to the Red River, which would mean lower rainfall totals and warmer.

But as you may have surmised, there isn't great model agreement right now. It does look like any stronger storms would arrive with the passage of the cold front on Thursday.

Before the rain arrives, our pollen count remains HIGH.

If your car is in need of a good washing, today and tomorrow are good times to do it.

We are turning cooler to end the week and then below-normal temperatures arrive next week. If you are taking advantage of our great weather to do some gardening, you may need to cover up any sensitive vegetation next week.

Have a phenomenal Sunday and see you tomorrow morning!