North Texas skies clear up, heat increases heading into the weekend

NORTH TEXAS – Skies are expected to clear up after a few showers across Dallas-Fort Worth Wednesday morning. The showers will break up by mid-morning, with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Temperatures will warm from the mid-70s Wednesday morning to near 90 degrees in the afternoon. The heat index will make temperatures feel close to the triple digits.

By the time the Dallas Mavericks tip off Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics Wednesday night, skies will clear up and winds will be calm.

While most of North Texas will remain dry Wednesday, an isolated shower or storm is possible in the afternoon, mainly to the south of I-20.

A ridge of high pressure will shift east for the end of the week, sitting rover North Texas through Father's Day weekend. This means a return of sunny skies and hotter temperatures.

Early next week as the high pressure system shifts out of the area, a slug of tropical moisture will try and move north from the Gulf. If this happens, showers and high humidity will return.

