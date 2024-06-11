Watch CBS News
Drier weather pattern moves into North Texas

By Erin Moran

Scattered storms continue in North Texas through the evening
Scattered storms continue in North Texas through the evening 03:14

NORTH TEXAS — DFW picked up some measurable rainfall Tuesday!

Of course, the farther west you go, the harder it is to find somewhere that didn't pick up measurable rainfall Tuesday.  

Some stronger storms made a move for North Texas Tuesday morning, but they weakened as they got closer to DFW. Still, some heavier rain occurred for some counties to the southwest of the metroplex.  

The rain and storms will gradually come to an end Tuesday night, and what's still ongoing this evening isn't expected to go severe.  

Some isolated showers/storms may linger Wednesday morning, mainly south of I-20, but into the afternoon it'll be all about the sun and heat!  

High pressure takes over for the second half of the week and into the weekend, leading to highs topping out in the mid/upper 90s. Some tropical moisture may bring clouds and a little rain early next week.

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on June 11, 2024 / 4:55 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

