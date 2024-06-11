Drier weather pattern moves into North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — DFW picked up some measurable rainfall Tuesday!

Of course, the farther west you go, the harder it is to find somewhere that didn't pick up measurable rainfall Tuesday.

Some stronger storms made a move for North Texas Tuesday morning, but they weakened as they got closer to DFW. Still, some heavier rain occurred for some counties to the southwest of the metroplex.

The rain and storms will gradually come to an end Tuesday night, and what's still ongoing this evening isn't expected to go severe.

Some isolated showers/storms may linger Wednesday morning, mainly south of I-20, but into the afternoon it'll be all about the sun and heat!

High pressure takes over for the second half of the week and into the weekend, leading to highs topping out in the mid/upper 90s. Some tropical moisture may bring clouds and a little rain early next week.