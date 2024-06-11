Mavs fans gather for exclusive merch & fan fun ahead of Game 3

NORTH TEXAS – The next game may not be until Wednesday, but Mavs fans showed up Tuesday in droves to popups across North Texas to celebrate the series shift back to Dallas for Game 3.

Fans are looking for Dallas' first NBA Finals win against the Celtics and some exclusive merch to celebrate the moment.

The popups took place in Fort Worth at Billy Bob's Texas, Dallas at Klyde Warren Park, and Plano at Legacy West.

In each city, fans were out in full force.

"He's a huge basketball fan! And he is too," Fort Worth's Jessica Silvey said, pointing at her kids. "They just love watching and playing. We thought we would bring them out here to the popup for some family fun!"

In Plano, the excitement was palpable.

"Everybody out here is having a great time. There's a lot of buzz around the Mavs this year," said John Conley, another enthusiastic Mavs supporter.

And in Dallas, fans were equally spirited.

At Klyde Warren Park, fans had the chance to see the award given to the NBA champion – the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

"I cried in 2006, I cried in 2011, and I am ready to cry again, but this time tears of joy! Let's bring this championship to the city. Dallas, let's go!" Ruben Jimenez said.

Some fans weren't even sure what kind of Mavs gear they were waiting in line for, but they wanted it anyway.

Each location had hats, shirts, towels, games, music, and fun, all in hopes of building excitement surrounding the team's return to Dallas. Fans hope that homecourt advantage will make a world of difference and bring home a win.

"Next two home games, we've got it. Home support, I feel excited and optimistic. Yeah, we are going to take it!" said Sindy Ventura.