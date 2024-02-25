Watch CBS News
Sunny Sunday with bright blue skies

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS - Our streak of sunny, beautiful days continues today, but so does the high pollen count. 

Keep the sunglasses handy and remember the sunblock if you are soaking up the sun today. Afternoon temperatures soar to nearly 20-25 degrees above normal into the mid 80s!

Clear skies tomorrow morning as the kids head off to school with temperatures in the upper 50s, they may want a light jacket. They won't need it for the afternoon as highs top out in the lower 90s with a mix of and clouds.

We will likely tie or break the afternoon temperature record of 90 tomorrow.  

Breezy southerly winds, dry air and hot temperatures lead to an elevated fire threat for areas along and west of I-35 through Tuesday.

Luckily, we have a cold front heading our way Tuesday night that returns us to the 50s for a few days. A few showers or storms are possible midweek, but rainfall totals will be very light, and most areas will remain dry.

First published on February 25, 2024 / 8:25 AM CST

