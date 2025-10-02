Sunny skies, temperatures in the 90s continue across North Texas

The stretch of sunny days with above-average temperatures continues in North Texas.

The sunshine, light winds and highs in the 90s will lead to increased ozone at the surface. It will be unhealthy outside for sensitive groups Thursday afternoon.

CBS News Texas

Grab the sunglasses, as we bright sunshine will be on tap all day. Afternoon highs will top out in the lower 90s.

Luckily, humidity levels remain in check with relatively dry air in place.

CBS News Texas

As high pressure remains in control of the weather, no significant rain chances are in the forecast.

Gulf moisture will increase in southeastern counties early next week, which may lead to an isolated shower.

Then, a cold front is expected to potentially make it into North Texas by Wednesday, bringing a few showers with it.

There is still uncertainty in whether the front will make it to the area.

CBS News Texas