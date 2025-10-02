Watch CBS News
Local News

Sunny skies, temperatures in the 90s continue across North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Another hot, sunny day ahead in North Texas
Another hot, sunny day ahead in North Texas 03:12

The stretch of sunny days with above-average temperatures continues in North Texas.

The sunshine, light winds and highs in the 90s will lead to increased ozone at the surface. It will be unhealthy outside for sensitive groups Thursday afternoon.

download.png
CBS News Texas

Grab the sunglasses, as we bright sunshine will be on tap all day. Afternoon highs will top out in the lower 90s.

Luckily, humidity levels remain in check with relatively dry air in place.

download-1.png
CBS News Texas

As high pressure remains in control of the weather, no significant rain chances are in the forecast.

Gulf moisture will increase in southeastern counties early next week, which may lead to an isolated shower.

Then, a cold front is expected to potentially make it into North Texas by Wednesday, bringing a few showers with it.

There is still uncertainty in whether the front will make it to the area.

download-2.png
CBS News Texas
Brittany Rainey

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue