Sunny skies and cool temps for your Saturday forecast

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS - After a dreary end to the workweek, we've got a lovely weekend forecast in store! This morning, temperatures are in the 40s for most, but wind chills are in the 30s.

Sunny skies are forecast today and tomorrow, though highs today will be slightly cooler than Sunday thanks to those northerly winds.

But it's certainly nothing like what we experienced on Friday. In fact, going off of Jeff's note from Friday evening, our official daily rainfall total at DFW was 0.60". That's more rain in one day than we saw in the last 43 days combined!

Speaking of rain, it unfortunately looks like the rain chances will increase as we get closer to the Christmas holiday (and some of the busiest travel days).

The weather looks to become more unsettled heading into late Thursday and continuing through next weekend. Now, we're talking about a week plus out from today, so this forecast will change. But this has been the trend for the last several days, so it's worth starting to keep a more watchful eye on things.

Fortunately, it doesn't look like the rain will knock temperatures down much. In fact, temps are expected to be pretty mild by the end of next week despite the cloudier skies and rainy conditions.

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on December 16, 2023 / 9:02 AM CST

