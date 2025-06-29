Sunday likely the hottest day of the year so far, as temperatures top out in the upper-90s in North Texas

Pleasant days ahead as temps top out in the upper-90s the week of Fourth of July

Good Sunday morning! It will be another hot day today, potentially the hottest day of the year so far in 2025.

The high for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is forecasted to reach 96 degrees with a heat index value in the triple digits. Winds will be from the south, around 10 to 15 mph.

A few showers are possible for cities to the southeast, but most of North Texas will stay dry Sunday.

Rain chances pick up moving into next week. A front will stall across North Texas Monday through Wednesday, allowing for showers and a few storms to flare up. The rain is much needed, since some of the driest months of the year are ahead.

The good news is that a ridge of high pressure rebuilds, moving into next weekend. This will decrease the rain potential and increase the temperatures for the Fourth of July weekend.

Be sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the A/C if you're planning on enjoying the outdoors this summer!