Student taken into custody after classroom stabbing at North Texas high school

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

A student at Denton Ryan High School was taken into custody Friday after allegedly stabbing another student in a classroom, according to Denton police and Denton ISD.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and taken to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

Incident happened during morning class

The stabbing occurred around 9:10 a.m., and the suspect was immediately detained by school staff and law enforcement, according to police.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

Students relocated, situation contained quickly

According to a statement from Denton ISD, all other students were safely relocated as staff and first responders quickly contained the situation.

"The matter has been fully addressed," the district said. "We want to commend the students and their teacher for the calm and quick way they followed established safety procedures during this situation.

District praises response and procedures

"Their actions, along with the swift response of staff and first responders, helped ensure the safety of everyone in the classroom. As always, the safety and well-being of our students will always remain Denton ISD's top priority."

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Doug Myers

