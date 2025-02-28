Concerns grow at Grand Prairie middle school after alleged assault, safety threat rumors

Tensions are high at Jackson Middle School in Grand Prairie after an alleged sexual assault involving students on campus led to growing concerns about safety, sparking a student protest and rumors of security threats.

CBS News Texas

On Thursday, dozens of students walked out of class during their fifth period to stand in solidarity with a fellow student who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a peer.

Grand Prairie ISD confirmed they are aware of the allegation and have turned the matter over to Grand Prairie police. However, concerns among parents and students have continued to escalate.

On Thursday night, the Jackson Middle School principal emailed parents to warn them of a potential threat and announced increased security measures on campus. Officers were stationed outside the school throughout the day.

Some parents believe the reported threat was connected to the assault allegation and expressed fears about their children's safety. While the district said the threat was deemed non-credible, some parents decided to keep their kids home.

For those who did attend school, the student-led protest on the school track was an opportunity to voice their concerns and demand more information from the school on the alleged sexual assault.

Grand Prairie police say they are investigating, but due to the involvement of juveniles, they are limited in the details they can share.