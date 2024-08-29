Watch CBS News
Strong winds, rain expected in North Texas over holiday weekend

By Brittany Rainey

Scattered storms and showers expected in North Texas through Labor Day weekend
NORTH TEXAS — Scattered showers Thursday afternoon brought a quick inch or more of rain around Van Alstyne and Farmersville.

Weather Alerts have been issued for Friday through Monday due to daily showers and storms.

View live radar here.

Severe weather is not expected but isolated strong storms with gusty 50 mph winds, small hail, heavy rain, and lightning are possible.

Please be weather aware as you are out celebrating this holiday weekend. You may need to head inside briefly to let a storm pass.

It won't be a washout any day, but rain chances will peak Sunday into Monday.

The increase in clouds and showers will cool us off a bit, check out those temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances will taper off as we wrap up next week with temperatures warming back up.

