Strong to severe storms possible for parts of North Texas Wednesday morning

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Heads up, North Texas! Your CBS News Texas meteorologists have issued a weather alert Wednesday as parts of North Texas could see isolated strong to severe thunderstorms.

With moisture flow from the southwest and some upper-level support, a few of us could see some rowdy weather this morning through at least early afternoon. Parts of the DFW Metroplex can prepare for some showers between now and at least midday. Some pop-up showers and storms are possible even after the noon hour.

Parts of North Texas are under marginal and slight risks for strong to severe storms. Watch out for brief heavy rain, large hail and gusty winds today.

Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s. Tonight, we'll see cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 60s.

A weather alert has also been issued Thursday as North Texas will have a higher chance of severe thunderstorms as a cold front approaches from the west.

For Thursday morning, some isolated showers are possible, but by afternoon, a line of showers and potentially severe storms will threaten most of North Texas. Prepare yourself for damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed North Texas under slight, enhanced and moderate risks for severe weather.

That's a big deal.

In fact, areas along and east of I-35 will have the highest threat for severe storms. However, we can't rule out severe storms west of Interstate 35.

The threat for severe weather should end a bit closer to 7 or 8 p.m. Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

On Friday, with the cold front to our east, we'll have a cool and windy day. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s and winds could gust up to 30 mph.