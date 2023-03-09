Strong storms with hail, gusty winds, heavy rain possible Thursday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Happy Wednesday!

It turned into a cool and gloomy day with scattered storms northwest of the Metroplex.

Storms will continue to develop along the Red River Wednesday evening, a few may produce small hail and heavy rain.

CBS News Texas

A Weather Alert has been issued for Thursday afternoon as we are expecting a more widespread round of rain/storms.

CBS News Texas

Storms will fill in along a cold front as it heads southeast during the afternoon/evening hours.

Rain will be heavy at times, and could lead to ponding on the roadways within the stronger storms.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

There is a marginal risk of severe weather, including Tarrant and Dallas counties, for the potential of hail.

CBS News Texas

Thursday will be a noticeably warmer afternoon with temperatures reaching into the lower 70s ahead of the front.

CBS News Texas

Friday will be a cooler, drier and brighter day with highs in the upper 60s.

Winds pick up out of the southwest on Saturday pushing temperatures back into the lower 80s with partly sunny skies.

A few showers are possible late Saturday as a cold front slides through ushering in a cooler end to the weekend.

CBS News Texas