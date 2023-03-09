Strong storms with hail, gusty winds, heavy rain possible Thursday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Happy Wednesday!
It turned into a cool and gloomy day with scattered storms northwest of the Metroplex.
Storms will continue to develop along the Red River Wednesday evening, a few may produce small hail and heavy rain.
A Weather Alert has been issued for Thursday afternoon as we are expecting a more widespread round of rain/storms.
Storms will fill in along a cold front as it heads southeast during the afternoon/evening hours.
Rain will be heavy at times, and could lead to ponding on the roadways within the stronger storms.
There is a marginal risk of severe weather, including Tarrant and Dallas counties, for the potential of hail.
Thursday will be a noticeably warmer afternoon with temperatures reaching into the lower 70s ahead of the front.
Friday will be a cooler, drier and brighter day with highs in the upper 60s.
Winds pick up out of the southwest on Saturday pushing temperatures back into the lower 80s with partly sunny skies.
A few showers are possible late Saturday as a cold front slides through ushering in a cooler end to the weekend.
