Strong, severe storms possible Thursday afternoon, evening

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Heads up! Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team has issued a weather alert for potential strong to severe storms today.

Stay weather aware Thursday afternoon and evening. A few storms could get rowdy in parts of North Texas, including parts of the Metroplex, as some upper-level energy pushes south toward our area.

The Storm Prediction Center has posted marginal and slight risks (Levels 1 & 2) for strong to severe storms.

Storms will likely start developing after 3 or 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon and remain over parts of the area until early tonight. Some heavy rain is possible.

Watch out for localized flooding and keep in mind that the thunderstorms will be scattered, which means some areas will see more rain than others. We'll keep an eye on First Alert Radar for you.



Otherwise, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with highs in the mid 90s, while low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.'

A few isolated showers and storms are also possible Friday. We're not expecting a washout, but keep your rain gear handy. The rain chance is around 30% and highs will be in the mid 90s.



This weekend will not be washout either. However, prepare for a few showers.

On Saturday, rain chances are around 20% ahead of a cold front. That cold front will slide into the area by Sunday, giving way to higher rain chances (40-50%). Stay weather aware this weekend, as a couple of strong storms are possible.

The cold front will stall over the area into Monday, giving way to a few more scattered showers for at least the first half of the day.

By the way, Saturday is the first day of fall, but it won't feel like it. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. We'll also be in the 90s Sunday. Then, by Monday and Tuesday, highs will dip into the mid to upper 80s.

