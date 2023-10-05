Storms bringing in cooler weather

Rain brought in up to 5 inches in parts of North Texas

Rain brought in up to 5 inches in parts of North Texas

Rain brought in up to 5 inches in parts of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - After a stormy night in North Texas, we're looking ahead to some cooler weather just in time for your weekend.

However, as we move through your Thursday, an isolated shower or storm is still possible in parts of North Texas. The threat for severe weather is low for the rest of the day. The rain chance is around 20-30%.

Otherwise, there will be gradual clearing skies by the afternoon and even some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Thursday night, there will be mostly clear skies and lows in the low to mid 60s.

On Friday, you can expect mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

A dry cold front will move in from the north on Friday, giving way to cooler weather for your weekend.

In fact, on Saturday, morning temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies, perfect weather for the Red River Rivalry Football Game between Texas and Oklahoma at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.

On Sunday, morning temperatures will again be in the 50s. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 with sunny skies.

By Monday, highs will be back in the mid 80s.