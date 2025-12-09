Stolen suitcase, GPS tracker, and weeks of waiting on police: inside a North Texas couple's search for answers

When Karuna and Richie returned to their car at DFW Airport after a fun getaway to celebrate a friend's wedding, the car would not start. While it seemed like a major inconvenience, this was only the beginning of their troubles.

The North Texas couple put their suitcases in the car, locked it, and went back into the airport and called AAA.

When a crew arrived to work on their car, Karuna and Richie opened the door and noticed their belongings had moved around inside.

They realized items from the center console were scattered across the seats. And, when they opened the trunk, they discovered all of their luggage was gone.

What followed has turned into anything but a quick investigation. It's been months of frustrating efforts to track their property using a GPS device that the thief didn't know was inside the suitcase.

Tracking their stolen property to a Dallas apartment complex

Inside the missing luggage were wedding photos, jewelry and a laptop, as well as an AirTag that would become the key to their search.

"At first we were relieved," Richie said. "We could see exactly where it was."

For several hours that night, the AirTag moved through Dallas before stopping shortly after midnight at an apartment complex near Love Field. By morning, the device was still pinging from the same spot.

The couple reported the location to the police. They were told the tracker alone was not enough.

"So, we realized we needed more," Karuna said. "We decided to go to the complex ourselves."

They emphasize that they never intended a confrontation. Instead, they hoped to gather additional information to help police.

The property manager allowed them to review surveillance footage. They say that proved the evidence is unquestionable.

They say they watched a man walking into the building carrying a green suitcase and an ivory backpack identical to theirs. To make matters worse, he was also wearing Richie's Houston Rockets T-shirt.

"I recognized it immediately," Richie said. "I thought the police would be there right away. But we waited almost five hours. That's when frustration really set in."

The limits of AirTags in theft investigations

Their experience raises a broader investigative question: How much can police act on data from personal GPS devices?

In a 2024 case previously reported by the I-Team, an AirTag hidden in a jewelry box helped detectives secure a warrant for a Dallas storage unit, where a family's stolen belongings were found.

But those outcomes are the exception, not the rule.

"A tracker does not guarantee the recovery of your property," said Doug Deaton, a former police officer turned private investigator.

Evidence gathered by private citizens, he added, may complicate rather than strengthen an investigation.

"Imagine someone brings you fingerprints they lifted themselves and asks you to make an arrest," he said. "Police cannot rely on evidence collected that way."

The I-Team asked a dozen police departments in the DFW area about their policies regarding GPS trackers.

Most said an officer could knock on a door and ask about a device pinging at the location, but the person would not have to answer any questions.

And if the stolen goods really are there, departments stated it could lead the thief to move the items or destroy the tracker.

Deaton says staffing issues and high-priority calls make even a door-knock unlikely to happen.

Staffing shortages and higher priority calls further reduce the likelihood of a quick response.

"In many cases, officers want to help," Deaton said. "…but trackers alone do not establish probable cause."

Caught between two police agencies

The situation is further complicated because the theft occurred at DFW Airport, but the AirTag pings within Dallas city limits.

Dallas Police deferred to DFW Airport Police. The airport tells the I-Team the case is under investigation.

For now, the AirTag is still pinging in the same location.

"It's so close but still out of reach," Karuna said. "It's clearly not enough for anyone to retrieve it."

Detectives go to the AirTag

Since the I-Team started asking questions, DFW Airport police appear to have visited the apartment complex where Karuna says the AirTag remains.

In a text exchange with Karuna, detectives say they have been to the location, "…canvassed the area and identified five apartments within the vicinity of where the subject was last seen walking."

The detective says they made contact with apartment staff, but no one recognized "…the subject or vehicle."

With the case unsolved and their personal items still missing, the couple's frustration is rising. They say they have more questions than answers.

Are AirTags useful? Experts explain what they can and can't do

Are GPS trackers worthless?

No. Investigators say they can be extremely useful but only if used properly.

What can they do?

Provide location history

Show if items are moving or stationary

Support an investigation when paired with additional evidence

What can't they do?

Serve as probable cause on their own

Justify forced entry or a warrant

If your property is stolen, what should you do?