Dallas College police sergeant's stolen car, ammo, gear recovered after traffic stop, police say

The Dallas Police Department said a recent traffic stop quickly reunited a Dallas College Police sergeant with a car, ammunition, and official gear they said had been stolen just an hour prior.

Dallas Police said it unfolded around 2:10 a.m. on Monday, August 10. Officers said they saw a white Dodge Charger driving the wrong way down a one-way street without headlights on. The department said officers approached and reportedly found the male driver sweating profusely and unable to operate the car's headlights.

Officers said they were able to see police uniforms, gear, emergency lights and a dashcam inside of the Charger. Dallas Police said the driver, identified in affidavits obtained by CBS News Texas as 23-year-old Daniel Sandoval, was known to officers from prior contact in the area and was not the registered owner of the vehicle. He was then arrested for multiple traffic violations.

Daniel Sandoval Dallas County Jail

Dallas Police said a search of the Charger turned up a plethora of police property. Among the things they found were a police badge, multiple police-issued shirts, about 500 rounds of duty ammunition, multiple bulletproof vests, and other official gear. All of it, officers said, bore the name of the registered owner, who was discovered to be a sergeant with the Dallas College Police Department.

Dallas Police said the sergeant was unaware that his car and gear had been stolen. Officers said video footage confirmed the suspect had entered the car about an hour prior to the stop.

Sandoval, Dallas Police said, was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. All of the recovered property was returned to the Dallas College Police sergeant.

"These officers exemplify the vigilance and investigative tenacity that defines the Dallas Police Department," said Assistant Chief Teena Schultz in a statement. "What began as a routine traffic stop became a prime example of how attention to detail can prevent further crime."

The investigation remains ongoing.