State of Downtown Dallas highlights growth, safety and new development

A high volume of foot traffic made up of the area's workforce, city visitors and residents, was in full view for the State of Downtown Dallas on Wednesday.

The city's central business district is trying to maintain the theme of being the centerpiece of the Dallas-Fort Worth region, with a focus on three areas:

providing more residential space downtown

expanding visitor attraction

keeping Downtown Dallas' crime down

More residential space in Downtown Dallas

The largest skyscraper in downtown is being remodeled as a hotel, residential and business center and there are brand new living spaces being built near a farmers' market.

Housing developer Mike Blackwell, who built new housing near Dallas City Hall, believes the Big D is about to get much bigger in the center of the city.

"We will find opportunities, city leaders will find opportunities to keep and/or relocate large-scale development that could include sports teams, a corporate employer or two," said Blackwell. "But I think the future is a series of residential neighborhoods, and the way to do that is to convert parking lots into neighborhoods."

Expand visitor attraction in Downtown Dallas

There's the new convention center currently under construction, and the city hopes to get a Mavericks sports arena near that convention center.

Mike Hoque is redeveloping Downtown Dallas' tallest building into a hotel and residential tower. He's also building a combo hotel, housing and educational hub next to Dallas City Hall.

"If you have 30-40 acres, and we have 20 acres, it's a huge district just like the American Airlines site that you see today," said Hoque.

Keep Downtown's crime activity down

Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said Wednesday morning that more Dallas police officers are being assigned to downtown.

Comeaux also said that crime is down and patrols are up.

"Everything is trending downward in Downtown," said Comeaux.