Startled police horse injures teen and mounted officer at the State Fair of Texas

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas was interrupted for one fairgoer and a police officer Tuesday afternoon when a startled police horse left them both injured.

A Dallas Mounted Officer was patrolling in the Big Tex circle around 3 p.m. when the horse became startled, the State Fair said.

The officer tried to regain control and in the process, a 17-year-old boy was injured, according to the Dallas Police Department, and the officer was bucked off the horse.

The teen was taken to the hospital and the officer is being evaluated for injuries, Dallas PD said. 

"The safety of everyone at the State Fair of Texas is our number one priority, the State Fair said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened that a fairgoer and officer were injured today and we hope they make a full recovery soon. "

No other injuries were reported and the horse returned to the mounted barn.

S.E. Jenkins

S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.

