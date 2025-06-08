Frisco police investigate stabbing at Islamic Center; suspect in custody

Frisco police are investigating a stabbing at the Islamic Center of Frisco Saturday night.

Officers were called to 11137 Frisco Street just before 11 p.m., where they found a man had been stabbed.

The Islamic Center said its security guard, Omar Yaqoob, was performing Isha Salah, a daily prayer, after completing his duty, when "he was attacked inside the masjid by an individual armed with a sharp object."

Frisco police said the victim was taken to the hospital and the Islamic Center said he is in stable condition, recovering at home.

Police said witnesses provided a good description of the suspect, who was later taken into custody. The Islamic Center said the attacker was "a Muslim man who had been regularly attending the masjid for the past several months."

According to Frisco police, "there is nothing that suggests this is a hate crime."

The Islamic Center said all regular activities will resume beginning Sunday, June 8.