STAAR testing begins for students across Texas

April 8 kicks off the first round of STAAR testing across Texas.

STAAR stands for the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness. It's a state testing program that has been in place for about 15 years.

The standardized test measures how much students have learned that grade year and they must pass before moving to the next grade level. Seniors must pass before graduating.

On April 8, reading, language arts, and English 1 and 2 tests will be administered.

As students get ready for the exams, Dallas ISD has some tips to help them succeed:

Get a good night's rest with 8-10 hours of sleep.

Pack ahead with glasses and a water bottle if allowed.

Relax together—turn off devices. Help your child feel calm and confident as they head out the door.

Encourage and motivate them.

Fort Worth ISD looks to improve test scores

Fort Worth ISD, one of the largest districts in the state, has some of the lowest STAAR testing results, according to a recent report.

City leaders said that more than half of Tarrant County students are not reading at grade level.

Based on a recent report, grades 6, 7 and 8 last year in middle school literacy scored more than 20% below the state average.

Numbers also showed Fort Worth ISD is 12% behind Dallas ISD in all subjects from 2024 results.

This led Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker in a rare move to address the school board back in the fall semester and make some changes.

Parker and other community leaders launched an education advocacy group called Fort Worth Students First, which prioritizes literacy in their public schools.

There are also some changes to teaching roles this upcoming school year in Fort Worth ISD with an approach to zero in on bettering their STAAR results.