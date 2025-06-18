STAAR test results are out. Here's how to look up your student's scores.

Results for the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness exams were released this week, showing improvement in certain areas across the state.

Results for math, reading language arts, science and social studies STAAR exams that were taken this spring were released on June 17. Results for exams taken in June will be released on July 31, according to the Texas Education Agency

How to look up your student's STAAR test results

Log on to texasassessment.gov and enter your student's unique six-character code, date of birth and legal first name.

Your student's unique code should be the same every year. If you don't know your student's code, you can look it up under "Information and Support" and entering their first name and Social Security number.

2025 STAAR test results show slight improvement across Texas

Students across Texas continue to show growth in reading, but more than half remain below grade level in math, a concern for long-term academic success, test results show.

Despite the positive momentum, some experts remain cautious.

"It was really encouraging to see continued growth in reading," said Gabe Grantham, policy advisor for the nonprofit Texas 2036. "But more than half our students are below grade level in math, which is just not okay when we're thinking about how core those skills are for academic and post-academic success."