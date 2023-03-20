Spring starts out cool and windy

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Happy first day of spring!

Unfortunately, it doesn't really feel like spring today.

Morning temperatures are in the upper 30s, but it feels like the low 30s with a breezy wind.

There will be mostly cloudy skies today and highs only in the upper 50s, with increasing southerly winds this afternoon.

Hopefully this adorable pic of Maggie all dressed up for St. Patrick's Day will bring a smile to your face!

CBS News Texas

Trash can alert for Tuesday! Southerly winds will gust to 40 mph! You may find it tipped over in the neighbor's yard.

We will likely see a wind advisory issued later this afternoon.

CBS News Texas

Luckily, temperatures are warming up over the next few days. We are back to the 70s Tuesday and lower 80s for Wednesday!

CBS News Texas

A disturbance will bring a few showers along the Red River Tuesday morning. No thunderstorms or severe weather is expected.

CBS News Texas

For the fourth week in a row, we have issued a Weather Alert for a Thursday.

Once again we are tracking a dryline and cold front, that will bring the threat of severe storms in North Texas.

The timing and threats will continue to be refined over the next couple of days. Right now, we will likely see morning showers with a few thunderstorms.

Then strong to severe storms will develop later in the day along the dryline and cold front. Some of these may continue into early Friday morning.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas along and west of I-35 for potential severe storms.

CBS News Texas

Strong southerly winds throughout the week will draw in warm and moist air from the Gulf, bumping temperatures back into the 80s and increasing humidity.

Behind the front, sunshine returns Friday afternoon and sets the stage for a mild weekend.

CBS News Texas