Spring returns on Friday, high temperatures will reach upper 70s

NORTH TEXAS – We're tracking big changes for your weekend.

Today will feel a lot like spring! Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. In fact, we'll be close to our record high of 80 degrees set back in 1977.

Hold on to your hats! Winds will gust to 30-35 mph. Also, there is an elevated fire threat west of Hwy. 281 due to the gusty winds and dry weather, so avoid outdoor burning. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds.

Tonight, temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Speaking of tonight, a cold front will push closer to our area through Saturday, giving way to a couple of showers and a big change with our temperatures.

Late tonight, as the front approaches, a few isolated showers and storms are possible northeast of the Metroplex toward our Red River counties. The rain chance is around 20%.

Then, during the day Saturday, parts of North Texas could see a few more isolated showers and storms, but we're not expecting a washout.

Most of the rain will likely fall east of I-35E and I-45 Saturday. In fact, communities in the eastern parts of North Texas toward East Texas could see a few strong to severe thunderstorms by Saturday afternoon.

If any storms develop, they could produce gusty winds and hail. The threat for severe weather stretches into parts of Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama if you're traveling east on Saturday.

High temperatures will be in the lower 60s Saturday, then you'll feel quite a difference by Sunday.

In fact, it's going to be cold for the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival Sunday morning.

Temperatures around the start of the marathon will be in the upper 30s to near 40, but breezy winds will make it feel like the low to mid 30s. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 50s under sunny skies.

Highs will be in the 60s on Monday and Tuesday.