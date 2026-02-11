Southern Dallas County cities turn to STAR Transit as they plan for growth

Public transportation remains a challenge for many North Texas communities outside the DART service area. But in the region's southern sector, several cities are turning to a different model – one they say is helping residents access jobs, services, and opportunity.

Cedar Hill Mayor Stephen Mason vividly remembers the moment that transportation access moved to the top of his "to-do" list.

"I was driving up Beltline," said Mason, who was elected in 2019 after serving several years on the City Council, "and I noticed that there was a motorized wheelchair weaving in and out of the street, getting on the sidewalk, trying to get to a destination. That's when I said, 'Coming in as mayor, I need to try to find a solution.'"

Regional transit partnership takes shape

Years later, that solution has become the Kaufman‑based Star Transit.

"We operate in Kaufman County, Rockwall County, and then the southern parts of Dallas County: Cedar Hill, Duncanville, DeSoto, and Lancaster," said Tommy Henricks, Star Transit's executive director. "The cities down here that have a lot to offer – the senior center, library, rec center, DeSoto's building a new aquatic center."

In those southern sector communities, direct DART access is not an option. City leaders appreciate the partnership and acknowledge that public transit is a critical need. Now, those leaders are getting creative to meet those needs.

Cities tailor services to residents

"Everybody's budget is different, right? Needs are different in different communities," Henricks said. "And so we want to provide value to the city based on what they need. If it's getting seniors to the senior center, if it's getting young people to educational opportunities, or first jobs, you know, that's what we're focused on."

Offering an à la carte approach to public transit in member cities, Star Transit services range from rides on demand – requested through an app – to fixed routes, depending on the city's needs. Fares vary as well; for example, in some areas, veterans and seniors ride for just $1.

For seniors, connection and independence

"I come to the center here, like three days a week," centenarian Charlene Nix said.

At 105, Mrs. Nix is lovely and sharp, but she no longer drives. So instead of being alone at home, she takes Star Transit to Cedar Hill's senior center. For her, it's not just transportation – it's quality of life through connection.

"I like coming here because I run into other people in my similar situation, you know, that the children are grown," Nix says. "And, you know, you we just kind of become a little medicine to one another, you know, kind of therapy, I should say."

Funding model relies on partnerships

Star Transit is not funded through a dedicated member city sales tax. Instead, the agency relies heavily on state and federal grants, as well as budget support from cities that prioritize public transit.

Supporters say transportation means access to amenities, economic opportunities, and is a factor in future planning as well.

"As technology evolves, transport, transportation evolves," Mason said. "It's not only going to impact our generation, but future generations moving forward. I want Cedar Hill to be ready."