Victim shot in apparent Fort Worth road rage incident not expected to survive, police say

Fort Worth Police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting that unfolded late Saturday night in the southeast part of the city.

Officers responded along Mansfield Highway near East Seminary Drive around 11:40 p.m. Fort Worth Police said officers from Forest Hill were already on scene with a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but officers said he is currently listed in critical condition and is not expected to survive.

As of publication, the victim has not been identified.

Officers said they learned that people in two separate vehicles were involved in some type of altercation at the intersection of Mansfield Highway and Seminary Drive. Both vehicles traveled west on Seminary Drive where officers say at one point, someone in the suspect vehicle shot toward the victim's vehicle, hitting the victim who was in the front passenger seat. The victim's vehicle pulled into a nearby business while the suspect vehicle left the area.

An investigation is still ongoing. Officers believe the shooting is an isolated incident.

Fort Worth Police ask anyone with more information to reach out to the department.