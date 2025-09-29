All southbound lanes of I-35E heading into Downtown Dallas closed after deadly crash

All lanes of I-35E heading into Downtown Dallas are closed Monday morning due to a deadly crash.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35E at Oak Lawn, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

The crash involved a pedestrian. DCSO didn't say how many cars were involved in the crash or if the driver remained on the scene.

As of 7:30 a.m., traffic was still being diverted to exit at Oak Lawn.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.