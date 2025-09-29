Watch CBS News
All southbound lanes of I-35E heading into Downtown Dallas closed after deadly crash

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
All lanes of I-35E heading into Downtown Dallas are closed Monday morning due to a deadly crash.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35E at Oak Lawn, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office. 

The crash involved a pedestrian. DCSO didn't say how many cars were involved in the crash or if the driver remained on the scene.

As of 7:30 a.m., traffic was still being diverted to exit at Oak Lawn.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

