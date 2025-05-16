South Florida woman facing $1.8 million ICE fine speaks out: "Please have mercy"

A South Florida woman who has lived in the U.S. for two decades is now facing a staggering $1.82 million fine from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for failing to leave the country after receiving a removal order in 2005, according to the federal agency.

The woman, a 41-year-old mother of three U.S. citizens, asked CBS News Miami to be identified only as "Maria" out of fear for her safety.

Originally from Honduras, Maria said she lives with anxiety every day and struggles to sleep after receiving the notice from ICE's civil fines department.

"Ever since that day I live with anxiety… I can't sleep… I don't feel," she said in an interview with CBS News Miami. "I don't want to go back."

A two-decade-old deportation order and a massive ICE fine

Maria entered the U.S. through California in February 2005. Two months later, after failing to appear at a scheduled immigration hearing, she was ordered to leave the country.

According to a notice sent May 9, ICE is now charging her $500 for every day she has remained in the U.S. since that order, totaling $1,821,350.

"I told the immigration officer I didn't have any family in this country or a specific place to stay," Maria said. "I never received any document and they did not know where I was going to be."

The fine was issued under the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952, which permits the government to impose daily penalties on undocumented individuals who ignore removal orders.

Immigration attorney calls fine "absolutely nuts," plans appeal

Maria's attorney, Michelle Sanchez, said the fine is excessive and unfair, given that her client was not properly informed of the consequences.

"For me that is absolutely nuts!" Sanchez said. She filed a motion in 2024 to reopen Maria's case, arguing that her client qualifies for U.S. residency due to her long-term residence and lack of a criminal record.

Sanchez also pointed to Maria's three children — all U.S. citizens — who would suffer "extreme and exceptionally unusual hardships" if their mother were deported.

While ICE attorneys were granted discretion under the Biden administration to reopen certain deportation cases, Sanchez said her client's case was denied in March of this year because the Trump administration did not offer guidance on such decisions. Two months later, Maria received the fine.

Sanchez said she plans to appeal, arguing Maria was never made aware of the legal consequences of failing to depart the U.S.

Maria, meanwhile, said she is not interested in returning to Honduras.

"It would be extremely painful to be separated from my children, this is their country, this is all they know," she said. "Please have mercy I want to stay with them."

CBS News and CBS News Miami reached out to ICE for comment. A spokesperson for ICE South Florida said they will need more time to respond.