Watch CBS News
Local News

Source: FIFA officials to meet with Dallas Sports Commission this weekend

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

Is Dallas closing in on the World Cup Final?
Is Dallas closing in on the World Cup Final? 01:09

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) – Is Dallas going to be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Sources tell CBS News Texas' Keith Russell exclusively that FIFA will have members in town this weekend for the match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at AT&T Stadium. 

If Dallas is chosen, that's where the final will be played.

Originally, FIFA was going to make their decision in September, but now they expect to make the decision later because there is another visit planned for the fall.

The two visits will include evaluation, possible fan fest locations, stadium planning and potential international broadcast settings.

Last week, Russell spoke with Dallas Sports Commission Executive Director Monica Paul, who says they are preparing to host at least six matches in 2026. 

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 5:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.