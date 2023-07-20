Will the 2026 World Cup Final be at AT&T Stadium?

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The next men's FIFA World Cup is in 2026 and Dallas has already been chosen as one of the host cities. But the remaining question: Will the final match be at AT&T Stadium?

CBS News Texas' Keith Russell spoke with Dallas Sports Commission Executive Director Monica Paul, who says it's preparing to host at least six matches in 2026. When an unconfirmed report came out recently saying AT&T Stadium would host the final match in the men's World Cup in 2026, Paul says the commission hasn't been told that.

Paul, along with the Jones family (who owns Dallas Cowboys) and the Hunt family (who owns FC Dallas and the Kansas City Chiefs), has led the charge in already helping North Texas become a host site for the set six matches in 2026. While the event seems so far away, they've been hard at work for over 10 years bringing this together.

They're still anticipating the official announcement to come in September on who will host the World Cup men's semi-final match, final match, and be the international broadcast center. With tears in her eyes, she says she can't imagine another scenario in which it's not here.