Source: FIFA officials pay another visit to Dallas this weekend

Is Dallas closing in on the World Cup Final?

Is Dallas closing in on the World Cup Final?

Is Dallas closing in on the World Cup Final?

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) – Is Dallas going to be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Sources tell CBS News Texas' Keith Russell exclusively that FIFA will have members in town this weekend for the match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at AT&T Stadium.

If Dallas is chosen, that's where the final will be played.

Originally, FIFA was going to make their decision in September, but now they expect to make the decision later because there is another visit planned for the fall.

The two visits will include evaluation, possible fan fest locations, stadium planning and potential international broadcast settings.

Last week, Russell spoke with Dallas Sports Commission Executive Director Monica Paul, who says they are preparing to host at least six matches in 2026.