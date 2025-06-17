SMU welcomes quadriplegic North Texas teen ahead of pool accident anniversary involving wasp

Teen paralyzed in pool dive finds new dream at SMU: "‘I never thought about college"

Teen paralyzed in pool dive finds new dream at SMU: "‘I never thought about college"

Teen paralyzed in pool dive finds new dream at SMU: "‘I never thought about college"

Semyon "SJ" Williams Jr., 14, recently experienced something he and his mother, Anya Camper, never imagined- touring a college campus.

"I never thought about college," Williams said.

This week, he and several close family members toured the football facilities at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

The visit came just days before the anniversary of a life-altering moment: On June 20, 2024, Williams dove headfirst into a Frisco-area pool to escape a wasp and was pulled from the water unconscious — an accident that left him quadriplegic.

SMU football partners with Team Impact

Semyon "SJ" Williams Jr., 14 CBS News Texas

Williams was invited as the inaugural mentee for Team Impact at SMU football — a national nonprofit that pairs children with serious illnesses and disabilities with college athletes. The program began in 2011 and has since expanded to campuses nationwide.

"We've talked to a few other people in situations such as SJ," said Louis Camper, Williams' grandfather. "They've gone on to be very successful — you know, college and owning their own businesses."

Louis Camper, the family patriarch, has stood by his daughter and grandson through what he calls "medical mountains."

Pool accident changed everything

His friend, Eyan Cummings, told CBS News Texas he was there that first day of summer when William was seriously injured.

"All I knew was I looked at him, and he was just floating face down," Cummings said. "I just had a feeling that something wasn't right. So, I just jumped in and flipped him over and brought him to the edge. And he said, 'I can't feel my body.'"

The dive shattered Williams' neck and spinal cord. He spent more than 100 days in the hospital.

Teen regains movement, returns to school

Williams has since regained some upper-body movement. He returned to school and graduated from middle school. He's now preparing to start high school in Frisco.

His grandfather said the family has invested in aggressive therapy and purchased adaptive equipment to help Williams regain independence.

"That's going to allow him to be able to use his arms more and be able to reach and grab objects or things—a fork or whatever—and feed himself," Camper said. "And not only that, be able to brush his teeth and perhaps grasp certain things that he needs to use."

Adaptive tech helps with mobility, schoolwork

Williams uses a wheelchair operated by a device that responds to his chin and mouth movements. His family said he also uses the same technology to complete his homework.

His mother, a constant presence at his side, said she was honored that Team Impact chose her son. She still believes his story is far from over.

"I don't know what it looks like, but I know that it won't look like this," she said.

SMU athletes offer encouragement

While at SMU, Williams spent time with freshman quarterback Ty Hawkins from San Antonio and Australian punter Wade McSparron, among other players who offered encouragement and support.

"There's no manual in anything in life, and this is definitely uncharted territory," Camper said. "So we are just praying and just taking things one day at a time and just believing that things will get better."