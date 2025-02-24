Watch CBS News
Small plane crashes and burns in northwest Tarrant County

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

A small plane crashed Monday afternoon in northwest Tarrant County, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 2:45 p.m. near the 4000 block of Silver View Lane, just south of Azle.

The Starduster II plane had just taken off from nearby Flying Oakes Airport in Azle before experiencing mechanical problems and attempting to land in an open field, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The pilot and a passenger in the plane escaped the crash without serious injury, the sheriff's office said.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office and the FAA are among the agencies that have responded.

Footage from the CBS News Texas chopper indicates that the plane may have caught fire and burned.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as soon as they become available. Check back for updates.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

