Small plane crashes and burns in northwest Tarrant County

A small plane crashed Monday afternoon in northwest Tarrant County, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 2:45 p.m. near the 4000 block of Silver View Lane, just south of Azle.

The Starduster II plane had just taken off from nearby Flying Oakes Airport in Azle before experiencing mechanical problems and attempting to land in an open field, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The pilot and a passenger in the plane escaped the crash without serious injury, the sheriff's office said.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office and the FAA are among the agencies that have responded.

Footage from the CBS News Texas chopper indicates that the plane may have caught fire and burned.

