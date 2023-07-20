Slow down or pay up; TxDOT launches campaign to curb speeding

TxDOT tells drivers to slow down or pay up in new campaign

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Slow down or you'll be paying up, that's the message from the Texas Department of Transportation as it launches its "Be Safe. Drive Smart" campaign.

It's an effort, along with law enforcement agencies all across the state, to crack down on speeders to prevent crashes and injuries. Drivers will see more officers on streets and highways to make sure they are not speeding.

According to TxDOT, speeding accounts for about 30% of all traffic crashes in the state and is the No. 1 factor contributing to roadway crashes in Texas. Speeding increases the risk of death and serious injury when a collision occurs.

About half of Texans say they drive over the speed limit at least sometimes, according to a TxDOT survey. TxDOT said men, especially young men, are more likely to be involved in a speed-related crash compared to women. Those younger than 35 are responsible for more than half of the crashes.

Last year one third of people killed on the road were in a crash that involved speed. That translates to 1,469 lives that were lost on Texas roads in speed-related crashes that could have been prevented.

"Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination so you don't feel tempted to drive faster than you should," said TxDOT Traffic Safety Division Director Michael Chacon. "Speeding can be extremely dangerous for you, your passengers and others on the roadways. Ease up on the gas and don't take chances with your life or someone else's. Be safe and drive smart so we can all get there safely."

The last time there was not a death on Texas roads was back on November 7, 2000. The campaign goes until the end of July.

Here are some safety tips for you:

Match your speed with the road conditions. If there is bad weather or you driving in a work zone, slow down.



Allow more distance between you and the person in front of you when traffic is heavy or roads are slick.



Watch out for road signs alerting you of reduced speeds ahead.

If you are caught speeding you can face a hefty fine, along with court costs.