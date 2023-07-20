Texas DOT tells drivers to slow down or pay up in new campaign Slow down or pay up. That's the message from TxDOT as it launches its "Be Safe, Drive Smart" campaign. It's an effort with law enforcement across the state to crack down on speeders to prevent crashes, and more importantly, injuries. According to TxDOT, speeding accounts for about 30% of crashes in the state and speed is the No/. 1 factor contributing to roadway crashes in Texas. It increases risk of death and serious injury when a collision does occur.