Slightly cooler temperatures with sunny skies

NORTH TEXAS - We're warming up for your weekend!

As we move through your Friday, expect more spring-like weather. It won't be quite as warm as the past several days, but still, enjoy the warmth! High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon under sunny skies.

Tonight, it will be clear and chilly. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

This weekend, we're warming up!



Southwest winds will push our high temperatures into the mid to upper 70s on Saturday. Then, by Sunday, highs will climb into the low 80s. Winds could gust to 30 mph on Sunday.

Even hotter weather is expected Monday. In fact, we could be near a record high. Our current record for Monday is 90 degrees set back in 1917. Our forecast high is around 89 degrees. We'll see partly cloudy skies.

We could also be near a record high on Tuesday. The current record for Tuesday is 85 degrees set back in 1918. Our forecast high is 85 that day.

Changes are coming on Tuesday with a cold front. In fact, a few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible, especially along and east of I-35 Tuesday evening.

By Wednesday, with the front to our south, our high temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s.