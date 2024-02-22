Watch CBS News
Slightly cooler Friday ahead for North Texas

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Temperatures in the mid-60's Thursday night
Temperatures in the mid-60's Thursday night 02:39

NORTH TEXAS — A cold front has moved through North Texas, shifting our winds to the northwest and ushering in some cooler air. 

You'll notice a temperature drop Friday morning, with lows ranging from the mid-40's to the low 50's. 

While Friday afternoon will be cooler than the last few days, the expected highs in the upper 60's and lower 70's are still well above the normal of 63 degrees for this time of year. 

FINALLY – a warm and dry weekend! South/southwest winds return on Saturday, so the temps will crank back up into the upper 70's and low 80's. 

Highs will near 90 degrees on Monday before our next front approaches on Tuesday. Right now, we have low rain chances starting Tuesday, slightly increasing into late Wednesday and Thursday.  

While Tuesday's rain and storm chances are low, we'll have to watch for a few stronger storms. The dynamics look best to the north/east of North Texas, but with this system being six days out we know a lot can change. We'll keep you posted!  

Until then, enjoy the warm and calm weather.

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 5:23 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

