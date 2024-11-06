Six North Texas school bonds fail, CBS News Texas asks why

FRISCO — Multiple school bonds and tax increases were on ballots and in the hands of voters across North Texas Tuesday night. However, not all of them made it through the election finish line.

According to the polls, six of those bonds failed to pass. One of the biggest bonds that failed was for Frisco ISD, where the school district had a $1.08 billion bond package – which was the largest bond ever to be put on Frisco's ballot. The district says the bond would have been used to repair 20 schools in the district that were more than 25 years old, replace Staley Middle School with a new one and pay for new technology, new buses and a new tennis center. Proposition A on the ballot also asked voters to approve an extra tax rate hike (VATRE) to increase teacher salaries and stay competitive.

"When you look at where mortgage rates are and where the economy is and where inflation is, I guarantee you that played a part in many people's decision." Geoffrey Davis, who is a Frisco resident and a local mortgage lender. Davis says he voted "no" for some of the bond items and admits Frisco's 2024 bond was poorly timed.

"When the ISD comes to us and asks us for more money --- right after we saw a couple of press releases with them spending more money --- and then we watch a news article in Plano where they're closing two or three schools; I fell it's just a nervous time, I think, for us."

The district says the bond would have cost 3 pennies for every $100 of property value, which would cost the average homeowner about $150-$170 in additional property taxes annually. Historically, voters have passed every bond in Frisco since the early 2000's. But, according to Frisco's annual report, the district is still $3.5 billion in debt from previous bond packages. For voter Michelle Milholland, the debt was a downside when she cast her vote.

"Basically, the bottom line is, I don't think given our current outstanding debt, that we're in a position to be able to afford this additional burden," Milholland adds.

Aside from Frisco, Rockwall's tax increase and bond package was also voted down last night. Birdville's $48 million bond failed. And Coppell, Argyle, and Northwest ISDs all had similar tax increase fail as well. Northwest ISD said it was hoping for $16 million from voters for maintenance and operations.

Northwest ISD said in a statement in part--- it will "now analyze increased class sizes as well as additional operations for further potential changes."

Davis thinks Frisco maybe need to look beyond bonds and taxpayer's pockets – and consider other options as well. "The district needs to ask itself, 'are we in a growth mode or are the stats showing that we're not growing as an ISD? Then, maybe we could push pause just for a little bit?"' Davis adds.

Frisco ISD declined to give CBS News Texas a statement on its next steps. Frisco is one of the largest districts in North Texas and leaders say they still have steady enrollment and a need for upgraded schools.