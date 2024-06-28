Single mom overcomes adversity with help from The Gatehouse

NORTH TEXAS – For single moms, pursuing an education and starting a career can be challenging due to the rising costs of housing and childcare. However, one organization is assisting North Texas women in overcoming these obstacles to create a better future for their families.

Zariya Whitaker understands firsthand the difficulties of being a single mom while trying to obtain an education and launch a career.

"It's a constant cycle of needing finances, which you get from a good job, but you can't secure a good job until you have childcare," Whitaker said. "I just needed that one break, that one opportunity, and we'd be fine. We'd be able to get out of this."

Having just given birth to twin boys and living with her parents, she found herself at a low point.

"My mental health was the worst it's ever been. I was feeling very depressed and unsure about the direction I should take next," Whitaker admitted.

Feeling frustrated and desperate for direction, Zariya applied to The Gatehouse. This nonprofit organization and community in Grapevine provides single moms with furnished apartments, childcare, and other essential resources, all free of charge.

"It felt like my prayers had been answered. I couldn't believe it. I'm still a little in disbelief that I'm here because they provided everything," Whitaker said.

A year later, Zariya is proud to be among the first graduates of The Gatehouse's education track. The program enabled her to complete her education and prepare for a successful career.

Lisa Rose, the founder of The Gatehouse, started the organization in 2015 after identifying a need within the community she serves.

"Being out and about in the community, through volunteer work, and through the Dallas County Jail, I saw that I could be in the same spot as many women who are trying to overcome hardships," Rose said. "They just need a hand up to develop a plan and execute that plan."

Zariya completed her senior year in a nursing program at Texas Woman's University and will start a job as a burn nurse this August.

"I was making my children proud," Whitaker said. "I was finally doing the things I've been saying I wanted to do."

"Zariya and women like her are our letter to the world," Rose said. "There's just nothing like the satisfaction of seeing a single mom or a single woman enter the program with a little bit of hope and not much confidence, and then she's ready to thrive."

Now, Zariya is focused on her future - a future filled with opportunity and hope.

"There is absolutely a way out. I know it seems impossible and that you'll never get out of your situation, but you can," Whitaker affirmed.