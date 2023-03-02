Silver Alert issued for Bedford man William Martichuski

BEDFORD (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Silver Alert has been issued for William Martichuski.

The 83-year-old left his home on March 1 at 1 p.m. heading to an appointment in Euless. Bedford police say he never arrived to his appointment and has not been heard from since then.

William Martichuski, 83. Texas Department of Public Safety

Martichuski has dementia, along with other health concerns.

He was driving a red 2005 Toyota 4Runner, license plate No. BX25853. He has grey hair and blue eyes. Police say he is 5'9" and 170 lbs.

Martichuski's last credit card transaction was at a gas station in Roanoke. Police say a flock camera also tracked him in Roanoke.

Police say he doesn't have his phone. If you see him or his vehicle, call 911 or 817-952-2127