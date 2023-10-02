Significantly cooler temperatures are on the way following a hot start to the week

This week starts out hot, but a cool-down is on the way!

This week starts out hot, but a cool-down is on the way!

This week starts out hot, but a cool-down is on the way!

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Welcome to October! We're tracking a hot start to your work week, but big changes are on the way.

September was the second hottest on record in DFW. The first hottest was in 2019.

CBS News Texas

Sept. 8 reached a high of 110 degrees, which was the hottest day this late into the year.

The last 100-degree day in the month of September this year happened on Sept. 24. We reached a high of 102 degrees at DFW Airport.

We have had 100-degree temperatures in the month of October in DFW before. In the past, they've occurred in the first week of October.

This year, though, we're tracking falling temperatures with a cold front for the first week of October.

CBS News Texas

As we move through your Monday, get ready for a hot one. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight, we'll see clear skies with lows in the low 70s.

Hot weather is in store for your Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine.

CBS News Texas

By late Tuesday night, stay weather aware. A cold front will push a few showers and storms in our direction. And even more wet weather moves in by Wednesday.

In fact, on Wednesday, we'll see scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong by Wednesday evening as the front slides closer to North Texas. The rain chance is around 70%. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

On Thursday, rain and storms will continue through the morning into the early afternoon. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. The rain chance is around 80%. Otherwise, we'll see our skies gradually clearing by Thursday evening.

CBS News Texas

From late Tuesday night through Thursday, parts of North Texas could see between 2 and 3 inches of rain. Some minor flooding is possible. Turn around, don't drown.

CBS News Texas

Our temperatures will be cooling down significantly after the cold front settles to our south.

Highs will be near 80 on Thursday and Friday. Then, by the weekend, highs will cool into the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s.