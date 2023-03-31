Shooting in White Settlement leads to police chase

WHITE SETTLEMENT (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A shooting in White Settlement turned into a brief police chase Thursday morning.

Kylon Malik Taylor, 21. White Settlement Police Department

Police say they received a call about a shooting at 10:55 a.m. in the 1800 block of Miller Court. When officers arrived, they identified the suspect as Kylon Malik Taylor, 21.

Taylor fled the scene with the handgun used in the shooting and led police on a foot chase for several minutes.

Police lost Taylor in a neighborhood at one point, setting up a containment perimeter to prevent him from escaping.

Taylor jumped a fence in a neighborhood and was immediately arrested without incident.

"This was an extremely dangerous situation with an armed suspect who had just discharged his firearm multiple times," said Chief of Police Christopher Cook. "I am incredibly proud of the teamwork, setting a quick perimeter, and for the mutual aid assistance from our partner law enforcement agencies."

Taylor has been charged with deadly conduct discharge of firearm, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, tamper/fabricate physical evidence and evading arrest detention with previous conviction.

In addition to the felony charges, Taylor had warrants in Tarrant County including two for aggravated robbery, theft of firearm and evading arrest and detention vehicle. He also had warrants in Fort Worth for assault bodily injury-family violence and robbery.

White Settlement police say they had assistance from the Fort Worth Police Department, Tarrant County Constable's Office Precinct #4, Fort Worth Marshal's Office, Westworth Village Police Department, and the Fort Worth Fire Department-Arson and Bomb Squad.

"Officers never gave up and recovered the gun, even when the suspect refused to tell us where he threw it," Cook said. "Had an unsuspecting child picked this firearm up, there could have been tragic consequences. We will not be deterred by criminals who commit violence and use firearms in our community."