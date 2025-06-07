Watch CBS News
3 injured in shooting at Irving Waffle House, police say

By Briauna Brown

Three people were transported to the hospital following a shooting outside a Waffle House, the Irving Police Department said.

At about 6:15 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the location in the 2000 block of E. State Highway 356. Officers said three people were hit by gunfire in the parking lot at the business.

The victims, whose names have not been released, were transported to the hospital. Police said two of the victims suffered from non-life-threatening injuries, however, the third victim sustained more serious injuries.

Irving PD said officers are searching for multiple suspects who fled in a vehicle. The motive for the shooting is unknown, but police said in a news release that they do not believe there's an ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available. 

Briauna Brown

