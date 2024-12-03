Man shooting from DART platform injures two, police say; suspect at large

Shooting from DART platform injures two; suspect at large

DALLAS — A man with a gun began firing from DART's MLK Jr. station Tuesday evening, wounding two people, DART said.

Around 4:15 p.m., Dallas police officers and DART officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3000 block of South Blvd.

DART said a man with a gun began shooting at people from the MLK Jr. station, hitting two people who were not on DART property. According to Dallas police, the victims were a man and a woman.

They were taken to a hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue. Their conditions are currently unknown.

The suspect has not been yet arrested and the investigation is ongoing.