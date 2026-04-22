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Multiple people injured after shooting in DeSoto business parking lot, police say

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Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Briauna Brown

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A suspect search is underway after several people were shot overnight in a business parking lot in DeSoto, police confirmed.

The DeSoto Police Department said at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the shooting in the 900 block of N Hampton Road, outside the Krab Kingz restaurant. 

Police said first responders found several victims, rendered aid and transported them to area hospitals. Police have not said how many victims were transported and haven't released any information concerning their conditions. 

No arrests have been made at this time. Police are asking anyone with information, video or photos of the incident to come forward and call the department tip line at 469-658-3050. Police said they don't believe there's an immediate threat to the public. 

The crime scene remains active, and police ask residents to avoid the area. 

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