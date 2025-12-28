1 person fatally shot at West Dallas convenience store, police say

One person was fatally shot at a West Dallas convenience store Sunday morning, police said.

The Dallas Police Department said just before 2:50 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at a 7-Eleven, located in the 1800 block of Sylvan Avenue. When they arrived, officers found one person had been shot.

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and transported the victim to the hospital, where they died of their injuries.

DPD said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time. The name of the victim has not been released.