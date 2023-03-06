Watch CBS News
North Texas mom Shamaiya Hall accused of killing children has criminal history

By Caroline Vandergriff

ELLIS COUNTY (CBSNewsTEXAS) - The North Texas mother charged with murdering three of her children has a criminal history, and her twin sister is accused of an eerily similar crime. 

Shamaiya Deyonshana Hall  Ellis County Sheriff's Deputies

Shamaiya Deyonshana Hall, 25, is currently in custody at an Ellis County detention center, facing three counts of capital murder.  

According to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office, Hall's five children were living at a home on Harris Street in Italy with a relative, in temporary custody of CPS, when a case worker made a visit on Friday afternoon. 

Investigators said the CPS caseworker ultimately decided to remove the children from the home and called 911 around 4 p.m. When an officer arrived to the scene about five minutes later, they found all five children stabbed inside. 

A six-year-old boy and twin five-year-olds, a boy and a girl, died. A four-year-old boy and a 13-month-old girl survived with critical injuries. 

It's not clear why Hall was at the home Friday and if that played into the caseworker's decision to remove the children.  

Court records show this is not Hall's first arrest. 

In 2017, she was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for threatening a man with a knife. In 2020, she pled guilty to assault causing bodily injury after she bit someone. 

Her twin sister, Troyshaye Hall, was charged with murder in 2021 for allegedly stabbing her own seven-year-old daughter to death in South Dallas.  According to court documents, she was found incompetent to stand trial and was sent to an in-patient mental health facility.

Judge Dan Cox arraigned Shamaiya Hall, issuing a $2,000,000 bond on each charge. 

