Severe weather expected Sunday ahead of coldfront

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Friday was the last day of summer. It was the 3rd hottest summer ever recorded at DFW, which will get even closer to record highs over the first weekend of Fall.

We tied a record Friday for the warmest morning. The temperature only got down to 79°, the same as the record set in 2016. As we close the 3rd season, we see that it has been a hot month and a hot and dry year so far.

This weekend will be hot with some storms, including a Weather Alert for Sunday.

The Storm Prediction Center shows a severe weather outlook for the Metroplex on Sunday.

The main concerns are hail and damaging winds.

Storms will come in just ahead of a strong cold front that arrives late Sunday afternoon.

Sunday night is the best chance of rain for the week ahead. After the front, we'll have highs in the upper 80s, above normal for this time of year. Dry weather looks to last until the first day of the Texas State Fair.